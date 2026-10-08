ProCredit Bank has relocated its Romanian headquarters and more than 160 employees to Business Garden Bucharest after leasing 2,500 sqm in the office complex. The transaction, brokered by Colliers, increased the project’s occupancy rate to 90%.

The bank also opened a 175 sqm round-the-clock self-service area on the ground floor of Building A.

“Relocating our headquarters and more than 160 employees here reflects our commitment to operating sustainably, in a modern workplace that encourages collaboration and supports our long-term development,” said ProCredit Bank Romania CEO Ștefan Manole.

Business Garden Bucharest has leased approximately 14,500 sqm of office space over the past 12 months and currently houses 35 companies.

Located in the Orhideea-Grozăvești area of western-central Bucharest, the complex comprises three buildings with a combined 43,000 sqm of leasable space. Its tenants include Regina Maria, IKEA, Schindler, Tchibo, Vel Pitar, Rail Cargo, Sanamed, and Pandora.

The surrounding office district has more than 629,000 sqm of modern stock, according to Vastint.

Vastint Romania has operated locally since 2008 and owns Business Garden Bucharest and Timpuri Noi Square, with a combined leasable area of roughly 95,300 sqm. Its Romanian portfolio is expected to reach 155,000 sqm after the second phase of Timpuri Noi Square is completed.

ProCredit Bank is part of Germany-based ProCredit Group and has operated in Romania for nearly 25 years, with a focus on financing small and medium-sized companies.