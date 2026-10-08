Polish state-owned companies within the portfolio of the Industrial Development Agency (ARP) are showing growing interest in business opportunities and partnerships in the Romanian market, according to the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

To facilitate direct contacts between Polish and Romanian companies, as well as dialogue with representatives of economic and government institutions and business organizations from both countries, the Chamber organized the Polish-Romanian Industrial Networking Reception.

The event provided participants with an opportunity to present their business portfolios, operating models, and strategic priorities, as well as the areas in which they are seeking partnership opportunities with the local business community.

In 2025, the Industrial Development Agency (ARP) recorded a turnover of EUR 136 million, while the participating companies reported revenues ranging from EUR 2.6 million to EUR 101 million: FPS H. Cegielski (EUR 101 million), Fabryka Kotłów SEFAKO (EUR 62.8 million), TF Silesia (EUR 24.3 million), GP Baltic (EUR 17 million), Opakomet (EUR 13 million), RAFAMET (EUR 11 million), Stomil Bydgoszcz (EUR 8.1 million), and PIAP Space (EUR 2.6 million).

“We are here not only as a development institution, but also as a partner that brings together financing, restructuring, equity investments, and workforce-focused programmes. We want to fulfil this role together with our partners in Romania. Poland and Romania are two of the largest markets in the region, with similar ambitions in areas such as offshore energy, defence, semiconductors, and critical infrastructure. The partnership between our countries represents a direct investment in Europe’s production capabilities and jobs,” said Daniel Ryczek, CEO of ARP.

As part of its efforts to strengthen trade and business relations between Romania and Poland, the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry also launched TwinMarkets.eu, a business platform designed to support connections between companies from the two countries.

“Despite the current challenges, Romania remains a market with significant potential for Polish companies, both due to the size of its economy and the development opportunities available in strategic sectors. The complementarity of the two countries’ economies can create favorable conditions for investment, knowledge transfer, and joint projects with a long- term impact,” added Ovidiu Văleanu, Member of the Board of the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The platform provides users with a messaging service through which companies seeking partners, clients, or business development opportunities in the Romanian and Polish markets can interact directly.