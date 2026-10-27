The launch of the Romanian subsidiary came in the context of Enter Air’s partnership with travel agency Paralela 45, which was acquired in 2025 by Polish tour operator Rainbow Tours, an international partner of Enter Air, Profit.ro reported.

Under the agreement, Enter Air is expected to operate most of the charter flights in Paralela 45’s summer 2027 programme.

The tour operator is preparing an expanded summer schedule, with flights to ten countries, including Greece, Turkey and Spain, as well as a new Bucharest–Tirana charter route.

Enter Air is a privately owned Polish airline listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange that specialises in tourist transportation, primarily through charter flights operated for travel agencies and tour operators. It began operations in 2010 and has expanded from an initial fleet of two aircraft into an international operator with more than 30 Boeing aircraft, flights to over 250 destinations and stakes in other aviation businesses.

Enter Air’s core business is transporting tourists under contracts with tour operators. Unlike traditional airlines, which mainly sell individual tickets on scheduled routes, Enter Air sells flight capacity to tourism partners, which incorporate the flights into holiday packages.

The group also operates a pilot and crew training centre and provides fleet maintenance and related technical services through its subsidiaries.