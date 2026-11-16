Romanian renewable energy contractor Parapet announced that it completed six photovoltaic and agrivoltaic plants for Alerion Group in Romania and Italy, with a total installed capacity of 68.8 MWp. The facilities are expected to generate a combined 113.5 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

In Romania, Parapet built the Dănești, Ambiez, and Sass Maor solar plants in Giurgiu and Călărași counties. The projects, located near Frăsinet and Letca Nouă, have capacities of 32 MWp, 9.3 MWp, and 9 MWp, respectively.