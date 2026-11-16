Parapet completes six solar projects in Romania and Italy totaling 68.8 MWp
The projects built for Alerion include three Romanian solar plants with a combined capacity of 50.3 MWp and three photovoltaic and agrivoltaic facilities in Italy.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romanian renewable energy contractor Parapet announced that it completed six photovoltaic and agrivoltaic plants for Alerion Group in Romania and Italy, with a total installed capacity of 68.8 MWp. The facilities are expected to generate a combined 113.5 GWh of renewable electricity annually.
In Romania, Parapet built the Dănești, Ambiez, and Sass Maor solar plants in Giurgiu and Călărași counties. The projects, located near Frăsinet and Letca Nouă, have capacities of 32 MWp, 9.3 MWp, and 9 MWp, respectively.