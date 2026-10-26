Open-end equity funds become a relevant player on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Net inflows into open-end investment funds focused on equities reached approximately EUR 0.86 billion in January-August, while diversified funds with an equity component attracted another EUR 0.3 billion, according to data compiled by the fund managers’ association AAF.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Alongside buying pressure through other channels, these inflows helped push the main index on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) up by 42% year to date, Profit.ro reported. The stock market also recorded exceptional gains in 2024 and 2025, with the benchmark BET index rising by 30% and 46%, respectively.
The substantial net inflows into equity investment funds have made them a relevant force in shaping developments on the Bucharest exchange, comparable in scale to the potential net inflows from private pension funds. The latter, however, were net sellers in January-August, as the share price rally increased equities’ weight in their portfolios to 27%.