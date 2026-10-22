The repayments were completed approximately one month before their contractual maturity dates, together with interest accrued over the actual investment periods. This milestone strengthens the partnership between the two companies and highlights the growing role of real estate crowdfunding in financing the property sector.

North Bucharest Investments, a real estate advisory and brokerage company, announces the early completion of three financing rounds conducted through Stock.estate, a European real estate crowdfunding platform.

The total principal repaid exceeds €1 million, excluding interest accrued over the actual financing periods. All three repayments were completed approximately one month ahead of their contractual maturity dates.

The transaction marks another milestone in the collaboration between NBI and Stock.estate, at a time when access to capital, repayment track records, and the ability to meet financial commitments are becoming increasingly important factors in building and maintaining investor confidence.

"Capital raised fuels growth, but capital repaid builds trust. For NBI, the early repayment of three financing rounds totalling more than €1 million reflects our commitment to responsible investor relations and the financial discipline underpinning our development. Our focus remains on building a scalable business model, fostering strong partnerships, and securing access to capital to support our next phase of growth." said Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

Stock.estate approaches €15 million in total invested capital

The partnership with NBI continues to develop against a backdrop of accelerated growth for Stock.estate, a European platform specialising in real estate crowdfunding.

As of 21 October 2026, Stock.estate reported approximately €14.6 million in total invested capital, approaching the €15 million milestone. The platform had attracted more than 17,400 registered users and funded 105 campaigns, while total principal repayments had reached approximately €6 million and interest payments to investors had exceeded €913,000.

These figures reflect the expansion of an investment segment that connects private capital with the financing needs of real estate companies, providing a complementary alternative to traditional bank lending.

Real estate crowdfunding enables investors to participate in financing property projects and real estate-related business activities without directly acquiring property, subject to the terms and specific risks associated with each investment campaign.