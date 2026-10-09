A new bridge and a border crossing point linking Romania and Ukraine were inaugurated on Thursday, October 8.

The project also includes a border crossing point with Ukraine, Sighetu Marmației II, and covers a total of 1.2 km on Romanian territory. In the first phase, only vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons will be allowed to cross the “Maramureș-Transcarpathia” bridge.

Authorities aim to extend traffic to heavier vehicles and buses as the border crossing point becomes operational, according to Mediafax.

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The bridge and border crossing cost RON 135.8 million, and the project took more than four years to complete, having started in July 2022. It was financed through the 2021–2027 Transport Program and carried out in partnership with the Maramureș County Council. The connection to the existing infrastructure in the area is made from DN18 via a roundabout.

The bridge was built by the consortium formed by Tehnodomus from Arad and Costin și Vlad Birou de Arhitectură SRL from Cluj-Napoca; the contract for the actual construction of the structure ultimately amounted to around RON 161 million (the equivalent of approximately EUR 32 million, an amount included in the total of more than EUR 50 million for the entire border complex).

Romanian border police imposed traffic restrictions from the very opening of the crossing. Traffic remained normal through the other border crossing point, Sighetu Marmației I.

Road and pedestrian traffic between Romania and Ukraine currently takes place through the Sighetu Marmației–Solotvino Border Crossing Point, over a bridge built from wood and metal in the early 2000s, with a single traffic lane and two pedestrian walkways.

Ukrainian railway authorities also operated passenger services to Sighetu Marmației using access to the broad-gauge railway line built in the early 1950s, with access to Romania provided through the localities of Valea Vișeului and Câmpulung la Tisa. Currently, passenger rail traffic on this route has been temporarily suspended.