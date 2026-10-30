The measure also affects employees of Liberty Tubular Products, according to Economedia.ro.

The employees’ situation is further complicated by salary arrears. Many have not received their wages since May.

In an internal briefing, management cited major difficulties, including issues related to energy security and employee transport. Some departments and services deemed essential will continue to operate to ensure security and preserve production capacity.

As of late October 2026, five prominent prospective investors (UMB Group, Metinvest, JIndal Steel, Rinsun Group, Galiawa Group) have formally entered direct negotiations to acquire the troubled steel group.

The negotiations are ongoing as the administrators and the Romanian government seek to reach a deal that would save the country’s largest metallurgical complex and protect thousands of regional jobs.