Morphosis Capital, one of Central and Eastern Europe’s leading private equity firms backing founder-led SMEs, announced the signing of an agreement to sell its stake in Stay Fit Gym to 18GYM, a Romanian fitness chain backed by Enterprise Investors, one of the largest private equity players in Central and Eastern Europe.

Morphosis Capital invested in Stay Fit Gym in 2021, when the company operated seven clubs in Bucharest and generated approximately EUR 1.7 million in revenue and EUR 0.5 million in EBITDA.