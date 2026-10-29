Mazarine Energy to acquire Romania’s largest offshore gas producer BSOG
Carlyle and the EBRD agreed to sell the operator of the Midia Gas Development project, which supplies around 12% of Romania’s domestic natural gas demand.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
Global investment firm Carlyle and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Thursday, October 29, that they have agreed to sell Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) and BSOG Holding Activity to Mazarine Energy. The transaction value was not disclosed, and completion remains subject to regulatory approvals.
Mazarine Energy is an independent oil and gas company already operating in Romania.