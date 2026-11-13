M Core adds new retail properties to Romanian portfolio
The two transactions cover Retail Park Hunedoara and a portfolio comprising CUB Shopping Center and five Penny stores.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Commercial property investor M Core has completed two acquisitions in Romania, adding seven retail assets to its local portfolio. The financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
The first acquisition covers Retail Park Hunedoara, which is occupied by several retailers serving the surrounding area.