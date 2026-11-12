The store will offer customers the full Leroy Merlin portfolio of products and services, tailored to home construction, renovation and furnishing projects. The new store will provide services such as material cutting, kitchen furniture configuration and installation, and paint mixing.

One of the main advantages of the new location is the Drive In area, a facility unique in the city of Bistrita, which will make it easier for customers to load bulky products and the materials needed for construction and renovation projects.

"Opening the first Leroy Merlin store in Bistrita-Nasaud County is an important step in our development strategy and in our goal of being ever closer to our customers. We want the new location to become a partner for the projects of people in Bistrita and the surrounding area, offering them a wide range of products and solutions for home and garden at affordable prices. We are constantly investing both in expanding our store network and in developing modern spaces, with useful services and facilities that make every stage of our customers' projects simpler," said Mathieu Bauduin, CEO of Leroy Merlin Romania.

The store is located in a highly accessible area and will have 204 parking spaces in front of the building, plus a further 45 spaces in the city hall car park.

To mark the opening of the new store, Leroy Merlin has also organised a prize draw to win a Dacia Duster EXPRESSION, HYBRID 150 4X4 model. To enter, customers must make purchases of at least RON 250 between 21 November and 20 December 2026 and scan their customer card.

With the opening of the Bistrita store, Leroy Merlin continues its national expansion strategy, strengthening its presence in Romania and reaching new local communities. The new store will give people in Bistrita and the surrounding area easier access to products, services and solutions for their construction, renovation and home furnishing projects.