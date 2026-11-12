Romania has quietly become one of Europe's fastest-growing utility-scale solar markets. The country has passed 5 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity, supported by Contracts for Difference auctions, corporate PPAs and relatively streamlined permitting that have drawn international developers into the market at pace.

LONGi, the global solar technology company that develops and supplies high-efficiency PV products and integrated solar-plus-storage solutions, has held a leading position in Romania's utility-scale segment for more than three years. The company is now helping its Romanian partners make a larger transition: from building solar farms to building solar-plus-storage power plants. In Titu, Dambovita County, LONGi has signed an agreement for 50 MWh of liquid-cooled battery storage across two PV-plus-storage projects, while more than 200 MW of its modules have been deployed across its Romanian partner's projects since 2025.

In the interview below, Leon Zhang, President of Utility Europe at LONGi, explains why installed capacity is the starting point rather than the finish line for a successful project, how the company's Back Contact technology and Hi-MO 9 Prime module aim to squeeze more generation out of constrained sites, what the LONGi ONE integrated platform offers developers weighing the storage business case, and how the company's plan for 15 European Centers of Excellence by 2028 is intended to bring engineering and service support closer to Romanian project teams.

Read more in the Q&A interview below:

Romania Insider: Romania has become one of Europe's fastest-growing utility-scale solar markets. From LONGi's perspective, what makes it stand out today?

Leon Zhang: Romania stands out because it combines a strong solar resource with active developers and a policy environment that is helping projects advance. Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions, corporate PPAs and relatively streamlined permitting have also attracted international developers and accelerated project development.

Romania has surpassed 5 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity, reflecting significant market growth. Since installed capacity does not necessarily imply that all systems are operational, it remains essential to distinguish between capacity that has been commissioned and projects that have been installed but are not yet operational.

For LONGi, Romania is not a new market we are testing. It is a market where we have built a strong position with developers and EPC partners, and where we are now helping customers move from building solar farms to building solar-plus-storage power plants. For investors, that transition is about more than adding equipment: when designed around the grid and market, storage can diversify revenue and help manage exposure to price volatility and curtailment. The value has to be assessed against the project's costs, connection conditions and revenue assumptions.