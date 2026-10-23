Japan’s Kawasaki signs partnership with Romanian gas transmission system operator Transgaz for hydrogen supply
The two companies will work together to realize the large-scale transport of hydrogen gas via onshore pipelines.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries, a major manufacturer of technical equipment, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on a strategic partnership for onshore hydrogen gas transport with Transgaz, Romania’s state-controlled natural gas transmission system operator (TSO).
The agreement was signed on Friday, October 23, at the Romania–Japan Innovation Forum 2026 held in Tokyo, in the presence of government officials from both Japan and Romania.