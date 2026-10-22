Italian furniture producer Natuzzi shifts more production to Romania
Natuzzi, Italy’s largest high-end furniture manufacturer, which is undergoing restructuring, has completed the relocation to its Romanian factory of furniture production for the North American market.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The move is expected to improve margins, which have been heavily affected by declining sales volumes.
“The relocation of production to Romania is expected to contribute to margin improvement,” the group’s founder and president, Pasquale Natuzzi, said, as cited by Profit.ro.
Natuzzi previously estimated that the transferred production would generate an annual business volume of EUR 30–40 million, with a preliminary EBIT margin of 25% in the first year of operations.
The group operates in Romania through its Italsofa factory in Baia Mare, which produces sofas and armchairs under the Natuzzi Editions brand, as well as unbranded furniture.
In 2019, Natuzzi transferred production lines from China to Italy in an attempt to avoid tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump on Chinese exports. Some of the Chinese production was also relocated to Romania.
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