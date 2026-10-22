The move is expected to improve margins, which have been heavily affected by declining sales volumes.

“The relocation of production to Romania is expected to contribute to margin improvement,” the group’s founder and president, Pasquale Natuzzi, said, as cited by Profit.ro.

Natuzzi previously estimated that the transferred production would generate an annual business volume of EUR 30–40 million, with a preliminary EBIT margin of 25% in the first year of operations.

The group operates in Romania through its Italsofa factory in Baia Mare, which produces sofas and armchairs under the Natuzzi Editions brand, as well as unbranded furniture.

In 2019, Natuzzi transferred production lines from China to Italy in an attempt to avoid tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump on Chinese exports. Some of the Chinese production was also relocated to Romania.