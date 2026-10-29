Intrarom, the Romanian subsidiary of Intracom Telecom, has been awarded the Excellence Trophy by the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB), recognizing its ranking among the top three companies in its field for five consecutive years.

The award is based on an evaluation of companies' financial performance, profitability, and operational efficiency. The selection process draws on 16 financial indicators from official financial statements submitted to Romanian authorities, ensuring an objective assessment of sustained business performance.

The recognition comes as Intrarom marks 33 years of operations in Romania, reflecting its long-standing presence and consistent business performance in the country's technology sector.

Today, Intrarom employs approximately 280 highly skilled professionals and has invested more than €30 million in Romania. The company's facilities cover 33,000 square meters of industrial and office space, supporting engineering, production, systems integration, and customer support activities.

A core pillar of Intrarom's business is the production and export of advanced wireless communication systems. Manufactured in Romania, the company's radio transmission solutions are deployed by telecommunications operators and organizations worldwide, serving markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. These operations combine local manufacturing capabilities with an extensive international customer base.

"Receiving the Excellence Trophy is both an honor and a confirmation of the strength and resilience of Intrarom's business over the past three decades. Since taking over the leadership of the company, my mission has been to further expand our business footprint in Romania, strengthen partnerships with customers and institutions, and capitalize on the significant opportunities generated by the country's digital transformation and infrastructure modernization programs. This award reflects the commitment, expertise, and dedication of our entire team." said Spiros Giannitsopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Intrarom.

As Romania continues to invest in digital infrastructure, secure communications, energy modernization, and industrial innovation, Intrarom remains committed to developing and manufacturing advanced technology solutions locally, while supporting customers in domestic and international markets.