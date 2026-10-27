International e-commerce group About You announced the launch of its marketplace in Romania on Tuesday, October 27, with more than 1,000 merchants signed up already, according to the company press release.

The platform imposes no minimum turnover thresholds or special requirements regarding product ranges. Merchants can complete their registration in just a few weeks and manage their operations independently. They can choose the integration method that best suits their operating model, from manually uploading their product catalogue to integrations through platforms such as Shopify, middleware partners (Tradebyte, BaseLinker, Neteven), or direct API connections.

Merchants can also choose to manage deliveries themselves or use About You’s infrastructure.

The About You marketplace is open to all European fashion brands regardless of size, according to Tarek Müller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of About You.

“We want to bring together established players, niche brands, and a new generation of promising Romanian start-ups, without requiring them to have their own complex infrastructure. From registration to the actual listing of products, the onboarding process takes just a few weeks, giving partners quick and direct access to more than 15 million customers,” Müller said.

More than 1,000 merchants have already joined the About You marketplace, adding over 160,000 new products to the existing offering, available to customers in Romania.

About You is one of Europe’s largest online fashion and lifestyle retailers, serving more than 15 million active customers across 26 markets. The company launched operations in Romania in 2019.