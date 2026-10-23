ING: Romania’s economy to rebound in 2027 on consumption, but fiscal risks persist
ING Bank expects Romania’s economy to grow by more than 2% in 2027, driven by a recovery in private consumption, partly supported by increases in pensions and public-sector salaries, while investment growth is expected to slow.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 4 min read
The leu is expected to depreciate further in 2027, following a weak performance this year, but the main risks to the exchange rate, sovereign borrowing costs and credit rating stem from political uncertainty and the trajectory of the budget deficit.
“Romania’s macroeconomic adjustment is finally starting to become visible, but progress remains vulnerable to political uncertainty. The budget deficit is shrinking, and the country has maintained its investment-grade rating,” ING Bank Romania economists Valentin Tataru and Stefan Posea said in the bank’s latest regional report, cited by Profit.ro.