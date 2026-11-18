Pediatric ophthalmology hospital Infosan, founded by Dr. Călin Ciubotaru and Dr. Andreea Ciubotaru, has opened a Myopia Center, an investment of approximately EUR 3 million financed entirely from the company's own funds.

The center, located in Bucharest’s Iancului area, is dedicated to the assessment, diagnosis, monitoring and management of myopia in both children and adults. With a total area of approximately 1,500 sqm, it spreads on four levels, with 18 specialized consultation rooms, dedicated areas for diagnostic investigations and treatment, and optical services.