IKEA’s first compact store in SEE to open in Bucharest
First piloted in the UK and Poland in 2025, the compact format has since expanded to several European markets and Canada.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 1 min read
IKEA Romania will open its first IKEA Shop in the country and South-East Europe in the Jumbo Center in Bucharest’s District 5 on December 3.
The new, smaller store format is meant to bring “affordable home furnishing solutions and services closer to where people live, shop and spend time,” the retailer said.