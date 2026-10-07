Swedish-founded furniture retailer IKEA announced on Wednesday, October 7, that it plans to invest roughly EUR 130 million in the Romanian market over the next three years. The total includes EUR 125 million for expansion and development projects and EUR 4.4 million allocated to price reductions during the 2027 financial year.

Around EUR 55 million will be used to open ten new customer locations in Bucharest and other cities where IKEA is already present, including Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Sibiu. The retailer also plans to enter Craiova, Pitești, and Galați.

The new locations will use different formats depending on their area, including smaller units developed in partnership with existing retailers and shopping centres, the company said.

Meanwhile, another EUR 70 million will be directed towards IKEA’s current operations. More than EUR 60 million of this amount will finance the modernisation of the IKEA Băneasa store in northern Bucharest, alongside investments in technology, automation, and sustainability.

Construction work at the Băneasa unit is scheduled to begin in spring 2027 and will be completed in stages, allowing the store to remain open. The location receives more than two million visitors annually and accounts for almost half of the combined visitor traffic at IKEA’s three Romanian stores, according to the retailer.

“Romania has been an important market for IKEA for almost 20 years, and this new investment phase reflects our confidence in its long-term potential,” said Ekaterina Egorova, CEO and chief sustainability officer of IKEA South East Europe.

During the financial year running from September 1, 2026, to August 31, 2027, IKEA said it would allocate EUR 4.4 million to lower prices in Romania. Since September, the company has reduced prices on hundreds of products by an average of 20%, while a separate selection is available at 25% lower prices exclusively in stores until December 31.

IKEA currently operates three large stores in Romania, namely two in Bucharest and one in Timișoara, alongside six planning and ordering studios and five order collection points.