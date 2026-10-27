Flexible office operator Hotspot announced that it appointed Cristina Dumitrescu as managing director of its Romanian operations. She will oversee the company’s commercial and operational activities and implement its expansion plans.

Cristina Dumitrescu joined Hotspot in 2024 as business development director, focusing on commercial relationships, attracting tenants, and expanding the company’s position in Bucharest’s office market.

“Since joining our team two years ago, she has demonstrated her ability to turn business opportunities into tangible results,” Hotspot founder Andreas Schlote said. “I am confident that, under Cristina’s leadership, we will continue to develop this business model and expand our portfolio of locations.”

Hotspot currently operates Workhub in The Mark building near Piața Victoriei and Skyhub in Orhideea Towers. The two locations have an occupancy rate of 95% and a tenant retention rate of approximately 99%, according to the company.

The operator is also preparing to launch Hotspot Exclusive at One Tower by the end of 2026. The new facility will become its third location in Bucharest.

“In the medium and long term, my goal is to consolidate what we have built so far, develop new business opportunities and continue Hotspot’s expansion,” Cristina Dumitrescu said.

She has more than 20 years of experience in conventional and flexible office space, real estate consulting, commercial development, and operational management. She began her career in 2004 with the CBRE franchise in Romania and later held positions at Eurisko CBRE Romania, Genpact Romania, IWG’s Regus business, and Hagag Development Europe.