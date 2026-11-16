Data published by the judicial administrator handling the insolvency process of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB), the entity operating the trams and buses in the Romanian capital, revealed that almost half of the company’s employees are related to other employees.

Specifically, of 10,137 employees, 4,876 are related, and 1,428 are husbands and wives. The report also found that one family had 20 members employed by the company providing local transport in Bucharest. Another family had a total of 16 members registered as employees at STB.