Renewable energy developer Greenvolt Power announced that it secured EUR 284 million in project financing for its Gurbănești wind farm in Romania. The project will comprise 42 turbines and is expected to become one of the country’s largest wind farms.

The financing was provided by a syndicate of eight institutions: UniCredit, Erste Group Bank, Banca Comercială Română, Siemens Bank, Société Générale, BRD, ING Bank, and Alpha Bank.

Each turbine will have a rated capacity of 6.1 MW, according to the company. Construction is already underway at the site, located east of Bucharest.

“Romania is an important market for Greenvolt, where we see strong long-term potential, and our investment in the country reflects that,” said Greenvolt Group CEO João Manso Neto.

The Gurbănești wind farm forms part of Greenvolt’s 506 MW Wind Rose platform, which also includes a separate 253.1 MW wind project in Ialomița county.

Greenvolt reported a utility-scale development pipeline in Romania comprising 707 MW of wind projects, 58 MW of solar capacity, and 209 MW of battery energy storage. The group also operates locally through Greenvolt Next, which provides on-site renewable energy systems for corporate and industrial clients.

Greenvolt is part of investment company KKR’s portfolio and operates across 20 markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. Its global utility-scale pipeline totals 12.7 GW across wind, solar and storage projects.