The authorisations are valid for 24 months, Economica.net reported.

According to the source, the three photovoltaic parks, with capacities of approximately 155 MW, 69 MW and 63 MW, are all located in the commune of Trivalea Moșteni, Teleorman County.

Metka is better known in Romania for having built Petrom’s 860 MW combined-cycle gas-fired power plant in Brazi in a consortium with General Electric.

Metka is part of Metlen, a privately owned Greek group formerly known as Mytilineos. The group operates in metallurgy, electricity and gas, renewable energy, energy storage and sustainable technical solutions.

In February 2024, the group announced the acquisition of three photovoltaic park projects by purchasing the Romanian companies that had developed them. Mytilineos also developed two 90 MW photovoltaic projects in southern Romania, which were acquired by Enel Green Power Romania, subsequently taken over by PPC.