The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), an organization that represents approximately 120 of the largest foreign-owned companies in Romania, which together generate a combined turnover equivalent to approximately 20% of the country’s GDP, announced on Tuesday, October 27, its support for a national project for adopting the euro.

The project would join together the Romanian executive, the National Bank, “and other key stakeholders, so that within 12 months a roadmap with annual targets for fiscal consolidation, inflation reduction, and structural and legal convergence can be drawn up,” according to a statement from the organization.