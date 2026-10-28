Its contribution is particularly important as cloudier weather reduces output from photovoltaic installations, which can otherwise supply thousands of megawatts, while wind generation is also limited by weak winds.

Gas-fired power plants, including Mintia, are therefore becoming increasingly important at a time when Romania is under an energy alert, the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant is shut down due to insufficient Danube water flows for reactor cooling, and Hidroelectrica is producing well below capacity because of reduced flows in the Danube and inland rivers, Economedia.ro reported. The situation is reportedly unprecedented in several years.

The Mintia plant is a 1,700 MW project described as Europe’s largest gas-fired power plant investment. It represents a USD 1.2 billion investment by Iraq-based Mass Global.

According to statements by Energy Ministry officials, around 1,000 MW of capacity should come online at Mintia by the end of the year.

Romgaz management has indicated that another 435 MW should become operational at Iernut, a gas-fired power plant project that has already been delayed by five years.