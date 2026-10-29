Financial Times highlights ten Romanian companies with sustained revenue growth in 2015-2025
As in the previous year, IT and software companies represent the largest category in the ranking.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Ten Romanian companies have been selected by the Financial Times for its “Long-term Growth Champions: Europe" of this year.
Overall, the list includes the 300 European companies with the highest annual growth rates over the 10 years to 2025, a period that included the widespread recession triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the sharp surge in inflation that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.