Exim Banca Romaneasca has reaffirmed its position as a strategic partner in financing major investment projects in Romania by joining the banking consortium that entered into an EUR 850 million Senior Facilities Agreement with Premier Energy PLC to finance the acquisition of the Evryo Group.

According to Premier Energy, this represents one of the largest financings ever raised for the acquisition of a company in Romania.

The financing will cover the acquisition costs of the Evryo Group, including its electricity distribution subsidiary, Distributie Energie Oltenia, a transaction expected to be completed before the end of 2026. It will also support the refinancing of approximately EUR 100 million in existing debt. The financing package consists of an EUR 825 million term loan facility and an EUR 25 million revolving credit facility for working capital purposes.

Premier Energy is the fifth-largest natural gas supplier in Romania and part of the Premier Energy Group, one of the leading energy players in South-Eastern Europe.

The financing agreement was signed with UniCredit Bank and UniCredit S.p.A. acting as Global Coordinators; UniCredit Bank, UniCredit S.p.A., Societe Generale and Erste Group Bank as Underwriters; UniCredit Bank, UniCredit S.p.A., Alpha Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, BCR, Banca Transilvania, BRD, Erste Group Bank, Komercni Banka, Optima Bank, PKO Bank Polski Warsaw, Societe Generale and Exim Banca Romaneasca as Mandated Lead Arrangers; and UniCredit Bank, UniCredit S.p.A., Alpha Bank, Banca Transilvania, Societe Generale, Erste Group Bank and J.P. Morgan SE as Bookrunners.

Through its involvement in this landmark transaction for the Romanian market, Exim Banca Romaneasca further strengthens its role as a financial partner for strategic projects and large-scale investments, contributing to the development of Romania's business environment and energy infrastructure.