The Croatian energy and logistics group Enna announced an expansion of operations in Romania with the acquisition of a 166 MW/612 MWh hybrid solar project in Constanța County.

Located near Medgidia, the project consists of a solar power plant with a capacity of 166 MW and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 612 MWh, covering an area of approximately 204 hectares. Annual electricity production is estimated at 265,932 MWh.

The group acquired 100% of the shares in the project through its subsidiary, Enna Solar, from CIC Green Energy Medgidia SRL, which holds the development rights for the photovoltaic power plant and its associated storage system.

Construction of the Medgidia project, Enna Solar's second project in Romania, is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year, with commissioning expected in early 2028. Completion of the transaction and transfer of the stake to Enna Solar are conditional on obtaining approval from the competent Romanian authorities.

Enna entered the Romanian market last year, taking over an 87.5 MW/140 MWh hybrid solar project developed by Austrian group Kraftfeld Energy in Mihăilești, Giurgiu County. The project is currently at an advanced stage of construction and is expected to become operational next year.

The total investment in the solar power plant and BESS system in Mihăilești is estimated at over EUR 80 million and represents the Enna group's first major investment outside Croatia.

Enna Solar wants to obtain financing for the project from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

“The Medgidia project represents an important step in the continued development of the Enna Group's energy portfolio and in strengthening our presence on the Romanian market, a market of significant scale. It also reaffirms our ambition to expand considerably in Central and Eastern European markets, where we are identifying new investment opportunities,” said Boštjan Napast, president of Enna Group.

Napast noted that the Croatian group “is open to collaborations” on renewable energy projects that are at an advanced stage of development or ready for construction.