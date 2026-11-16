eMAG takes RON 70 mln loan to expand locker network
The shareholders of Dante International, the company operating eMAG, Romania’s largest online retailer, have reportedly approved a RON 70 million loan to be contracted by its subsidiary Delivery Solutions (Sameday Courier) from Banca Transilvania.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The financing will cover the acquisition and refinancing of parcel locker equipment, up to 85% of its value excluding VAT, according to Profit.ro.
Only payments made from the company's own funds no more than 12 months before the loan drawdown will be eligible for refinancing. The financed or refinanced equipment will be used in Romania and Bulgaria.