The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced that it granted Nuclearelectrica a first EUR 400 million loan tranche for the refurbishment of Unit 1 at Romania’s Cernavodă nuclear power plant. The financing will support the replacement of components and modernization of the reactor’s systems.

The EIB loan accounts for half of the EUR 800 million in financing planned by the bank for the project. Its board approved the full allocation in July 2026.