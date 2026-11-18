In its Autumn Economic Forecast published on November 17, the Commission projected GDP growth of 1.8% in 2027 and 2.2% in 2028, following a 0.3% contraction in 2026. The general government deficit is expected to narrow from 6.0% of GDP this year to 5.8% in 2027 and 5.6% in 2028.

The Commission expects the recovery to be driven by stronger private consumption and investment. Falling inflation, together with increases in pensions and public wages, is projected to support real disposable incomes, economic sentiment and household spending. Lower inflation is also expected to allow monetary policy easing, improving financing conditions and supporting credit growth and private investment.