DroneFlight Romania announced that it began operations with an initial investment of EUR 300,000, targeting companies that require recurring drone surveillance, inspection, and monitoring services. The capital will finance local operations, authorisations, staff training, command infrastructure, software, and the transfer of technology and procedures from the Netherlands.

The company has three shareholders: Romanian entrepreneur Ștefan Ecxarcu and two Dutch partners with around ten years of experience in the drone industry.

Its Romanian operation uses a model already deployed commercially in the Netherlands, adapted to local costs, regulations, and customer needs, it said.

“Several years ago, I considered that the Romanian market was not sufficiently prepared,” Ecxarcu said. “We resumed the discussion last year, when we saw that the technology had matured and security companies and infrastructure operators had begun looking for such services.”

BVLOS, or “beyond visual line of sight,” refers to flights in which a drone operates outside the pilot’s direct field of vision. Such operations can cover large areas along programmed routes or respond to alerts without requiring the pilot to remain close to the aircraft.

DroneFlight’s Drone-as-a-Service model allows customers to use drones without buying and maintaining their own equipment or establishing internal pilot teams. Depending on the project, the company can supply drones, automated docking and charging stations, remote piloting, monitoring, maintenance, and regulatory documentation.

Its initial target sectors are logistics parks and warehouses, energy and utilities, construction, industrial facilities, and private security. Services will include perimeter patrols, alert verification, incident documentation, infrastructure and photovoltaic panel inspections, construction-site monitoring, and surveillance of areas difficult to cover with personnel or fixed cameras.

Most BVLOS flights fall under the “specific” category of European drone regulations and require a risk assessment and operational authorisation from the relevant aviation authority. DroneFlight said it would prepare the necessary SORA or PDRA documentation and assist customers with obtaining project-specific approvals.

The company currently has four employees in technical, operational, commercial, and security roles. Over the medium term, it plans to build a Romanian remote operations centre capable of serving customers domestically and in other European markets.

The European Commission estimates that Europe’s drone services market could reach EUR 14.5 billion by 2030, with average annual growth of 12.3% and approximately 145,000 direct jobs created across the EU, according to data quoted by DroneFlight.