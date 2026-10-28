Today, companies are looking for more than just industrial or production space. They need fast access to infrastructure, connectivity to European markets, access to a skilled workforce, room for future expansion, and a partner that can support their long-term growth.

CTP is one of the leading partners for companies investing in Romania. As Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of industrial and logistics real estate, CTP has a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of leasable space across 12 countries, with 2 million sqm currently under development, serving more than 1,700 clients.

In Romania, CTP operates the country's most extensive network of industrial parks, offering both immediately available spaces and built-to-suit solutions, designed around the specific requirements of each client.

More than industrial space

Across CTP's industrial parks, companies benefit from an ecosystem designed to support both operational efficiency and community wellbeing. Canteens and cafés, green areas, relaxation spaces, on-site services, public transport and mobility infrastructure all contribute to creating an attractive working environment.

A network connected to Europe's main transport corridors

CTP's network of industrial parks is developed around some of Romania's most important industrial and logistics hubs, providing fast access to motorways, airports and major European transport corridors.

In the Bucharest metropolitan area, CTPark Bucharest West, located just 23 km from the city centre along the A1 motorway, is the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe and provides companies with a mature ecosystem for growth. For urban distribution and fast deliveries, CTPark Bucharest, located only 13 km from Bucharest city centre, is ideally positioned for last-mile logistics operations.

The network is complemented by CTPark Bucharest North, which also offers temperature-controlled spaces for industries such as FMCG, food retail and pharma, as well as CTPark Bucharest South and