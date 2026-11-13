The workshop in Ștefăneștii de Jos, which spreads over an area of 1,100 sqm, serves as Decathlon Romania’s central technical hub, supporting stores in 27 cities. It specializes in complex repairs that go beyond the capabilities of local service centers, handling an average of 1,200 products per month. Nationwide, it serves as the main hub for a technical network comprising 32 local workshops located in the retailer’s stores and a total team of more than 100 technicians and specialists.

This year, the workshop is expected to carry out 14,000 repairs, up 15% from the previous year, while the gross value of its services is set to increase by 21%, amid growing local interest in the circular economy and advanced technical services, the multi-specialist sporting goods retailer said.