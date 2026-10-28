Modern stock in Romania’s industrial and logistics market reached 8.17 million sq. m at the end of Q3 2026, following the delivery of almost 340,000 sq. m in the first nine months of the year, according to the Romania Industrial Marketbeat Q3 2026 report by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

New supply increased by more than 60% compared with the first nine months of 2025. Development activity accelerated during the third quarter, with July-September being the most prolific period of the year in terms of completion. Developers delivered 133,000 sq. m in Q3, up by 54% compared with Q2 and by 15% versus Q1.