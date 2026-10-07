Real estate transactions accounted for 16.4% of Romania’s total foreign direct investment stock at the end of 2025, up from 16% a year earlier, according to National Bank of Romania data analysed by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. The sector ranked second behind manufacturing, which held EUR 35.7 billion in foreign capital, equivalent to 26.5% of the national total.

Real estate transactions attracted net FDI inflows of EUR 479 million during 2025, down from EUR 593 million in the previous year.