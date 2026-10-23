Croatian IT company Span has launched operations in Romania, targeting medium and large companies, particularly in banking and the public sector. The company established its Romanian presence on July 1 and began operating locally on September 1.

Span Romania will focus on cloud services, cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence. Its services cover project strategy and architecture, implementation, managed services, and round-the-clock technical support.

“We see strong potential in the Romanian market and an opportunity to build on the expertise and capabilities we have developed across the group,” said Span CEO Nikola Dujmović.

“Our ambition is to build a strong local organization and, over time, develop Bucharest into a regional hub that will support our further growth in this part of Europe.”

The Romanian operation is led by Corneliu Asiraf Pandele, who previously held management positions at IBM and SAS. His experience includes sales strategy, business development, and expanding partner networks.

“For organizations in Romania, aligning cloud transformation, cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence projects with concrete business outcomes is becoming increasingly important,” Pandele said.

Span said that it plans to recruit cloud, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence specialists, along with technical, sales, and service staff, as its local client base develops.

Over the next three years, the company aims to establish a Romanian organization capable of delivering projects and services independently, with support from the wider group.

Span works with technology companies including Microsoft, Google, AWS, Dynatrace, HPE, Broadcom, and Veeam.

Headquartered in Croatia, the group employs more than 1,000 people and operates in 17 countries. It reported global revenue of EUR 230.9 million and a net profit of EUR 5.7 million in 2025 and has been listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange since 2021.