CEC Bank is the project's main banking partner, providing the necessary bank financing alongside European funds and contributions from the cooperative's members.

The new facility will have a processing capacity of 600 tonnes of oilseeds per day and is designed to become one of the most modern and efficient oil processing units in the region.

The plant will cover 8.5 hectares and include six silos for raw-material storage, meal-storage facilities and tanks. The project also includes a 1.65 MW agrovoltaic installation equipped with energy-storage systems, aimed at reducing operating costs and the facility's carbon footprint.

“Access to financing for high-value-added projects for Romanian farmers remains a strategic priority for CEC Bank. Supporting investments in processing capacities is an essential component for balancing the trade balance in the agri-food sector,” said Adrian Mușat, director of CEC Bank's Large Companies Department.

“The Podișul Transilvaniei project demonstrates that Romanian agriculture can take the step from simply exporting raw materials to high-performance finished products, when there is entrepreneurial vision, association in cooperatives and a solid financial partnership,” he added.

The Podișul Transilvaniei Agricultural Cooperative brings together 21 farmers from Cluj, Alba and Mureș counties. The project's financing combines European funds, contributions from cooperative members and a bank loan from CEC Bank.