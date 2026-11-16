CCE, a builder and operator of renewable energy power plants active across Europe, announced the sale of its Romanian renewable energy portfolio and platform to Zephyrus Wing Energies on Monday, November 16.

The portfolio comprises seven solar PV projects with an aggregate capacity of approximately 766 MWp and four co-located battery energy storage (BESS) projects with 112 MW/ ~390/MWh under development. It includes Horia 1, a 40 MWp PV plant that reached commercial operation in September 2025. The remaining six projects are at various stages of development.