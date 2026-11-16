Christian Tour (BVB: TRIP), the first Romanian tour operator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on Monday, November 16.

According to the company, total revenues increased by 29% year-over-year to RON 764.6 million, EBITDA advanced by approximately 29% to RON 15.3 million, while net profit reached RON 10.0 million, up 13%.