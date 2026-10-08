Bucharest secured EUR 87.44 million in non-repayable funding from the Modernisation Fund to purchase new electric public transport vehicles, mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced. The European Investment Bank confirmed the project as a priority investment for the Romanian capital, while the City Hall will be required to cover only the value-added tax.

The funding will finance ten new trams, 45 trolleybuses, and 40 electric buses. The bus order will comprise 20 vehicles measuring 12 metres and another 20 measuring 10 metres.

“This is another major and important step towards more modern and cleaner public transport for our city,” Ciprian Ciucu said.

The new trams will replace V3A and modernised V3A vehicles, while the trolleybuses will replace aging Astra Ikarus models. Meanwhile, the electric buses will take the place of Mercedes-Benz Citaro Euro 3 diesel buses currently used by Bucharest public transport operator STB.

The project is intended to modernise the STB fleet and reduce transport-related pollution.

“For the electric buses, the next essential step is to secure the charging infrastructure so that the new vehicles can be operated efficiently from their first day,” the mayor said.

However, he did not announce a procurement timetable or expected delivery dates for the vehicles.