Bogdan Clipici has been appointed Regional Manager for Bolt for Business, the branch of the well-known ridesharing app dedicated to work travel and employee meals.

In the new position, he will coordinate the corporate-client division in Romania, Poland, and Ukraine.

Clipici, aged 30, previously worked for Bolt for Business Romania, where he contributed to the doubling of the business locally. Overall, the number of active companies using Bolt for Business services increased to over 5,000 over the past two years.

In his new role, the Romanian will coordinate the commercial development of corporate services across the three markets.

“Poland is the market where we see the greatest potential in the region, and we plan to grow fivefold over the next three years. And in Ukraine, despite the current situation, we see growth opportunities, especially in the western part of the country, where there is somewhat greater stability,” said Bogdan Clipici, Regional Sales Manager, Bolt for Business, cited by Economedia.

Bolt for Business provides transportation and mobility services for companies. Globally, the platform was used by more than 70,000 companies in December 2025.

Last year, Bolt launched a new category in Bucharest called Little Bolt, offering passengers cheaper rides in compact electric vehicles. The company says the move supports its plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.