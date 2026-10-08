As of 1 April 2027, Alain van Groenendael will become Chairman of Arval's Board of Directors. Annie Pin, who will join Arval on 26 October 2026 as Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Arval on 1 April 2027.

Over the coming months, Alain van Groenendael and Annie Pin will work closely together, engaging with teams across Arval and Athlon, and preparing for Arval's next phase of growth.

As CEO of Arval, Annie Pin will report to Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas, in charge of Commercial, Personal Banking & Services (CPBS).

"Alain has played a key role in strengthening Arval's position in the mobility sector. He brought teams together and drove the strategic initiatives that have enabled Arval to anticipate and embrace the profound changes reshaping mobility. With the recent acquisition of Athlon, Arval is starting a new chapter of its history, becoming the European co-leader in long-term vehicle leasing. I am delighted that Annie will bring more than 20 years of international leadership experience in mobility and financial services, an invaluable asset as we accelerate Arval's next phase of development." said Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas, in charge of Commercial, Personal Banking & Services (CPBS).

Annie Pin began her career in 2004 at Societe Generale's General Inspection before joining ALD Automotive, where she held several senior positions across the Nordic region, including Regional Risk Director and Managing Director for Norway. She subsequently became Group Chief Commercial Officer at Ayvens and a member of the Executive Committee, overseeing Commercial, Marketing and Communications, and First Line of Defence (LOD1) activities, leading a global organisation of more than 4,000 professionals across over 40 countries, while playing a key role in the transformation and integration of ALD and LeasePlan. Throughout her career, Annie has helped shape the transformation of the automotive and mobility industry, with a particular focus on the electrification of corporate fleets and the development of future mobility solutions. She is also a co-founder and board member of Inspiring Women in Fleet (IWIF), which promotes greater gender balance across the fleet industry. Annie holds a master's degree from Sciences Po Paris and an MBA from ESSEC Business School.

Alain van Groenendael has been CEO of Arval since January 2019. Prior to that, he held various positions at BNP Paribas Personal Finance such as Board member and Deputy Chief Executive Officer from 2008 before becoming Chairman in 2015. In the same year, he joined the Management Committees of International Financial Services and Retail Banking at BNP Paribas Group. He played a key role in the international development of the group by forging strategic partnerships and driving digital transformation. He also served as President of Eurofinas, the European federation of credit associations, and Chairman of Opel Vauxhall Finance. He was also Vice-President of the ASF (French Association of Financial Companies) and a Board Member of the association "Les entreprises pour la Cite".