BCR Seed Starter backs Romanian edtech Kinderpedia with EUR 500,000
The investment completes the EUR 2.7 million round led by Polish investment fund Simpact Ventures, in which existing investors Early Game Ventures and ROCA X also participated.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
BCR Seed Starter, the bank-backed corporate venture capital (CVC) vehicle, said it was investing EUR 500,000 in Kinderpedia, a Romanian edtech company developing a global school management and communication platform present in over 40 countries.
The investment will support the international expansion of the SaaS management and communication platform for schools and nurseries as well as the development of new AI-powered features.