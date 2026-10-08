Altex agreed to acquire Kingfisher’s 31-store Brico Depot chain in Romania for EUR 70 mln in December 2024. The transaction was completed in 2025, with Brico becoming part of the Altex group alongside the Altex and Media Galaxy brands.

The company opened the two stores on September 8 within the same commercial project in Vaslui, northeastern Romania, according to a company press release cited by Economica.net.

The new Brico store was built from scratch and is the first to feature the brand’s new concept and visual identity. The Brico and Altex stores have separate spaces and entrances but share a parking area.

“Through this project, we are bringing Altex and Brico together for the first time, in a single home destination, in Vaslui. Customers will find here, in one place, everything they need for their projects – from construction materials and solutions for home and garden design, to home appliances and technology. We want to be with them throughout their projects, from inspiration and consultancy to choosing the right solutions,” said Raul Filip, deputy general manager of Altex Romania.

“At the same time, Vaslui marks an important moment for our development: it is the first Brico store built from scratch and the first to bring the brand’s new concept, a landmark for the stores we will develop in the future,” he added.

Brico has been part of Altex Romania since October 2025, alongside the Altex and Media Galaxy brands. The three brands have distinct positioning and strategies, while benefiting from the group’s experience and infrastructure in retail, e-commerce, logistics, services and financing.

Altex Romania is the largest electro-IT retailer in Romania, operating the Altex, Media Galaxy and Brico brands.

The group has more than 165 stores nationwide across the three brands and operates an online platform under an omnichannel model.