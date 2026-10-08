The estimated increase ranges from RON 0.25 to RON 0.50 per kWh, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

The association revised its estimates made in August 2026 following the extension of the electricity market alert situation well beyond initial expectations, as well as changes in its forecasts for gas prices and the exchange rate.

Data from market operator OPCOM confirmed the sharp increase in wholesale electricity prices.

In August, the average day-ahead market (DAM) price rose to RON 793.19 per MWh, from RON 409.45 per MWh a year earlier. In September, the average price increased to RON 917.36 per MWh, from RON 506.05 per MWh in September 2025.