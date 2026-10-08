AEI estimates electricity price for one-year contracts may rise 22% in Romania
The average electricity price could reach approximately RON 1.67 per kWh for new 12-month fixed-price contracts signed or renewed in autumn 2026, an increase of 22%, or RON 0.37 per kWh, from last year, according to estimates by the Smart Energy Association (AEI).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The estimated increase ranges from RON 0.25 to RON 0.50 per kWh, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.
The association revised its estimates made in August 2026 following the extension of the electricity market alert situation well beyond initial expectations, as well as changes in its forecasts for gas prices and the exchange rate.
Data from market operator OPCOM confirmed the sharp increase in wholesale electricity prices.
In August, the average day-ahead market (DAM) price rose to RON 793.19 per MWh, from RON 409.45 per MWh a year earlier. In September, the average price increased to RON 917.36 per MWh, from RON 506.05 per MWh in September 2025.
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