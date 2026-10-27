Romania is expected to become one of Europe’s fastest-growing tourism markets by 2036, according to a new Accor report based on forecasts produced by Tourism Economics. International overnight stays in the country are projected to rise by 82% between 2026 and 2036, compared with a European average of 42%.

The report identified Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic states, and parts of the Balkans as areas likely to record some of the continent’s strongest tourism growth. Improving transport connections and rising demand for new and more affordable destinations are expected to support the trend.