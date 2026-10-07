In the year in which it celebrates 20 years on the Romanian market, Auchan Romania, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, is launching "Casute pentru casute" ("Little Houses for Homes"), a solidarity project supporting the construction of 10 homes for families in vulnerable situations. Auchan has allocated €625,000 to the project, with the homes to be built during 2026 and 2027 in two communities in Bacau and Prahova counties. Customers are invited to join the initiative by purchasing collectible construction toy houses available in Auchan stores, with the proceeds from their sale helping support the construction of real homes for families in need.

Customers will find eight collectible house models in all Auchan stores, including MyAuchan Petrom stores and on auchan.ro. The houses can be purchased individually and, together, symbolically form a street. Each kit is priced at RON 39.99, and is available on the project page.

"As we celebrate 20 years of Auchan in Romania, our gratitude towards our customers and communities is also reflected in the concrete things we do for them. Through 'Casute pentru casute', a simple gesture made while shopping can take on much greater meaning. We have already taken the first step by supporting the construction of the 10 homes, and now we are inviting our customers to join us. Building a small house at home together with loved ones can open up a conversation about what it means to have a safe place to live and about how we can support others. This idea also extends into schools, where children will build together and discover the meaning of solidarity. Quite simply, we thank everyone who chooses to be part of this project." said Raluca Mindirigiu, Marketing and Customer Relations Director, Auchan Romania.

1,000 educational sets to reach schools in 18 cities

The project also includes an educational component. The retailer will distribute 1,000 educational building sets free of charge to schools in the 18 cities where the company operates hypermarkets. These sets are different from the collectible houses available for sale.

The school sets contain a large number of pieces and do not follow a predefined model, allowing students to work together, as a class or in groups, to create their own interpretation of a house. The initiative is designed to encourage, in a creative way, conversations around empathy, solidarity and the importance of having a safe place to call home.

"Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity began in 2023 and has grown year by year around one key objective: supporting families for whom access to a safe and decent home remains a major challenge. This year, by supporting the construction of 10 homes, we want to provide stability and a genuine new starting point for families in vulnerable situations. For us, the impact of this project can be seen in the beneficiaries' everyday lives, in the sense of security a home can provide and in the opportunity to live together with their families in better conditions. At the same time, Auchan colleagues will once again be able to join Habitat teams on construction sites and contribute directly to building these homes as volunteers."